Hibernian 2-2 Celtic: Albian Ajeti a cause for fan frustration

At the start of the season, there was great hope at Celtic.

This was the campaign that they were going to win a tenth SPFL crown in a row. So they thought anyway.

The script hasn't gone according to plan this term and after suffering a 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Saturday, they are now eight points behind their arch-rivals Rangers.

If the Gers win on Sunday, Celtic will slip 11 points off top spot, albeit with two games in hand.

For Neil Lennon, it has been a hugely frustrating few months. They were knocked out of the Champions League and now they're facing questions about their league form which has been a rarity over the last decade.

Although they dropped points this weekend, they can take solace from the way they drew. Initially 2-0 down, the Hoops fought back and rescued a point.

Odsonne Edouard scored a penalty in the 79th minute and then Uruguay international Diego Laxalt popped up in injury time.

A big annoyance, especially to supporters, was the performance of summer signing Albian Ajeti.

Celtic were considering adding Ivan Toney to their ranks but instead opted for Ajeti, bringing him to Parkhead for a fee of £4.5m.

And that decision, according to one fan, was a poor one. A host of Celtic supporters took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to have a go at Ajeti.

Clearly, there were plenty of unhappy faces in the Celtic community after this encounter.

During the course of the game, Ajeti failed to have a single shot, while he also didn't perform a dribble or take-on either.

To sum up the Hoops' poor recruitment in the summer, the Celtic striker has now gone goalless in his last eight games. For context, Toney has scored ten goals in just 12 outings this season, seven of which have come in his last eight.

Although they have Edouard in their ranks, Neil Lennon's side could evidently be better in forward areas.

With a whole heap of points to make up, utilising the January transfer window could be the only option to bridge the gap to Rangers.

