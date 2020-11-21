Khabib Nurmagomedov could cut his retirement short for one last fight - possibly taking on the winner of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, claims Dana White.

The 32-year-old retired in October 2020 with the longest winning streak in MMA history, a record of 29 wins and no losses.

At the time of his retirement, he was ranked number one on the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings, and had been named the number one lightweight of all time by Fight Matrix.

But the successful fighter could return to the Octagon, according to UFC boss Dana White.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said: “I think there’s a good chance he does [return for one more fight].

“His father wanted him to go 30-0, super emotional after that list fight, he’d been through a lot, a ton of s***.

“So, I think he will,” White continued. “Nothing’s done. If I had to make a bet - and I’m a betting man - I would bet he does.”

White went on to name a number of possible lightweight opponents, including McGregor, Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler.

He said: “You’re looking at Conor McGregor and Poirier, who are going to fight.

“We’re talking about Michael Chandler and Ferguson fighting, so we’ll see how all these things play out here.

“Obviously we’d figure out whether he (Khabib) wanted to come back and if he does, one of those guys would definitely be in for the fight.”

McGregor - who has not fought at lightweight since his 2018 defeat to Nurmagomedov - is due to take on a rematch with Poirier on January 23.

Poirier, 31, lost to the Russian last year, but went on to beat Dan Hooker in June.

If White is correct, we could see a rematch of Khabib and McGregor, which would no doubt be huge, but we could also see a rematch between The Eagle and Poirier.

UFC in 2021 could be very exciting!

