WWE fans have been voting on what match was The Undertaker’s best during his illustrious 30-year career, and we finally have a winner.

In a competition on Twitter, fans voted in a tournament tree format on 32 Undertaker matches to determine which match was the American’s greatest.

In the final set of matches, fans had to choose between two clashes with Shawn Michaels - one at WrestleMania XXVI and another at WrestleMania XXV.

Eventually, The Undertaker’s match at WrestleMania 25 came out on top, winning 56 percent of the vote.

Nearly 6,000 people took part in the final vote competition, with just over 3,000 choosing The Undertaker’s 2009 match as his greatest.

The Undertaker came out of the match 11 years ago victorious after Michaels attempted a moonsault, only to be caught in mid-air and turned into a Tombstone Piledriver.

Victory left The Undertaker undefeated at WrestleMania, extending his winning run to 17-0.

The duo’s match won Match of the Year at the 2009 WWE Slammy Awards and also won accolades from Pro Wrestling Illustrated and Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

But the results of the poll have continued to leave wrestling fans divided.

One fan said on Twitter: “I must be the only person who didn’t like any of these matches. Their HitC match was miles better imo. Any match with Foley should be in the final, every time they had a match they tore the house down.”

Another said: “I really loved both cause both of these are the Greatest WM matches of all time IMO tbh cause the build ups were impeccable, but the Mania 25 Light Vs Darkness match has a special kind of energy to it. Still conflicted tho.. Its so hard to decide between these two matches.”

A third fan added: “They both told an incredible story, but XXV is possibly the greatest match of all time.”

News Now - Sport News