Jose Mourinho delivered a masterclass as his Tottenham Hotspur side outclassed Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.

The Portuguese’s side had fewer shots and less possession than their opponents but still came away with a comfortable win.

If Mourinho could have drawn up a perfect game, this was it.

His side had just two shots on target and they both ended up being goals. Son Heung-min gave the hosts the lead when he finished off from Tanguy Ndombele’s pass in the fifth minute, and Giovani Lo Celso scored just seconds after coming on in the second half.

The win moves Spurs to first place in the Premier League table. Could they go all the way and land the title?

There's still a long way to go but they look like the real deal. Harry Kane is in imperious form, with seven goals and nine assists to his name in the league, while Son took his tally to nine league goals with his opener.

Check out his goal below.

Son makes it 1-0

Man City thought they had levelled the scores shortly before half-time when Aymeric Laporte lashed the ball beyond Hugo Lloris.

But the goal was disallowed when referee Mike Dean consulted the pitch-side monitor and adjudged Gabriel Jesus to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Tottenham looked comfortable throughout and they doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark when Lo Celso, who had entered the match seconds earlier, finished off after being played in by Kane.

Lo Celso makes it 2-0

Just look at the game stats. A Mourinho Masterclass, indeed.

For Guardiola, it wasn't how he wanted his weekend to go after signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2018/19 Premier League champions have looked out of sorts this season, collecting just 12 points from a possible 24 in the league.

The pressure is beginning to mount on the 49-year-old, especially after he failed to land the title or the Champions League last season.

Perhaps Lionel Messi's arrival would makes things sweeter...

