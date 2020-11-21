Tottenham: Gary Neville claims there is 'a bit of Zidane' in striker Harry Kane

Tottenham are top of the Premier League. That's a saying we're not used to hearing.

Jose Mourinho has worked wonders with this Spurs side and to cap off one year in charge of the Lilywhites, they beat Manchester City 2-0.

It was a fantastic performance full of defensive organisation and ruthless finishing from Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso.

Doubts have been raised about whether Tottenham have the ability to challenge for the title but this was a huge landmark, one that stamped down their authority and told the rest of the league that they are genuine challengers.

Of course, there is still a long way to go before the winners are crowned in May but it's so far so good for Mourinho and his side.

Their front three of Harry Kane, Son and Gareth Bale have the potential to cause immense danger and with them on the pitch, they always have a chance.

Kane may not have scored against City but he was an impressive performer nonetheless.

He was so good that Gary Neville named him the Man of the Match for his performance against the Citizens on Saturday evening.

However, there was probably a more eye-catching appraisal from Neville in the first half.

Speaking during the opening 45 minutes of Sky Sports' coverage of the match, he waxed lyrical about the 27-year-old.

"There’s a bit of Zidane about him, the way he moves inside and holds it. The touch and the awareness, the way he shields it, no one can get near him."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This is quite the claim from Neville and as much as we hate to agree, there are some comparisons to be drawn.

The ball is like a magnet to Kane's feet and the way he drags players towards him is mouthwatering.

The forward has always been a fantastic goalscorer but now even when he's not close to goal, we're expecting something special from him.

The work he's done with Mourinho has been impressive, with the Portuguese turning him from a poacher into more of a false 9, someone who comes deeper and creates chances as well.

Like Zidane, his vision is superb and Kane has been one of the best at finding his teammates in 2020/21.

So far this season, Kane has scored seven goals and collected nine assists, providing 2.1 key passes per match.

For context, in 2019/20, the England striker managed just two Premier League assists and 0.9 key passes a game.

He has taken his game to the next level. Kane is simply world-class.

