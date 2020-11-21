Preston overcame Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale.

Tom Barkhuizen scored the only goal of the game just after half-time to win all three points for his side.

The game featured a bizarre moment involving Darnell Fisher and Callum Paterson.

Fisher was marking Paterson at a set-piece when he decided to grab his opponent's private parts.

You can watch the moment below:

Fisher had two goes at Paterson's privates. His actions were simply not acceptable. Fair play to the Scotsman for not reacting.

Many fans have condemned Fisher's actions and want to see him given a ban.

Sports stars have been banned for this sort of behaviour before.

England Rugby star Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks after grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' privates during a Six Nations match against Wales earlier this year.

You would imagine that Fisher could be facing a similar punishment.

Tony Pulis, Sheffield Wednesday's manager, spoke about the incident after the game.

"I haven’t seen it, but if that’s the case then that’s the case," he told the Sheffield Star.

"I’m sure with everybody on social media and all the places that people look now, he’ll be up in flames now if he’s done that."

