Leeds transfers: Whites given boost in pursuit of 46-cap international

Leeds have endured a particularly strange season so far.

Having lost their first game of the new campaign to Liverpool 4-3, they then somehow managed to win their next encounter by the same scoreline.

It was a remarkable start to the new season, one that also saw them draw 1-1 with Manchester City at Elland Road.

Unfortunately, for all the excitement, things have been on a downward spiral in the last few weeks.

They suffered a 4-1 defeat to Leicester and then lost in identical fashion against Crystal Palace.

Clearly, defending has been a colossal issue for Marcelo Bielsa's team. Therefore, a match against Arsenal is unlikely to help.

The Gunners aren't free-flowing but in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they always have the threat of scoring goals.

Leeds, meanwhile, have had no trouble in the final third. Patrick Bamford is on form and they could add yet more firepower in January.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Victor Orta's recruitment team were considering a move for Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite.

The Denmark international secured a shock move to Camp Nou after signing on an emergency basis from Leganes.

For obvious reasons, he's struggled for regular game time and is now facing the exit door. It's understood that West Brom and West Ham are also interested in Braithwaite - via Sport Witness.

Danish media now claim that any chance of landing the forward has taken a boost. Encouragement has been handed to the player that he needs to leave in search of regular action before Euro 2020.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

On paper, signing someone from Barcelona looks like an attractive proposition.

However, think again. Braithwaite is as far from clinical as you can get and judging by his previous spells in England, would struggle significantly.

The 29-year-old has scored just once in 16 Barca outings and during a spell with Middlesbrough, he found the back of the net on only nine occasions in 40 appearances.

Braithwaite's experience would be useful but signing a striker who has struggled for goals smacks of what Leeds did with Jean-Kevin Augustin last year.

The Frenchman joined on loan but played just over 60 minutes before leaving in a huge pit of controversy.

The Whites technically still owe Leipzig the money they promised if they got promoted to sign him but he's now playing with Nantes in Ligue 1.

Because of Bielsa's robust training methods and insistence on keeping his starting XI largely the same, it's incredibly difficult to make the transition to Leeds midway through the season.

With Bamford scoring seven in eight this season, it's unlikely Braithwaite would even get too many outings, let alone goals.

Victor Orta needs to learn from last January and forget about signing the 46-cap striker.

