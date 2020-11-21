Every year when November comes around, wrestling fans can begin to get increasingly excited for WWE’s highly anticipated PPV event Survivor Series.

Since 1987, there have been some epic matchups and unforgettable moments that will live long in WWE history.

As wrestling fans gear up for another jam packed edition of Survivor Series, here are the 10 best matchups to have taken place over the event’s 34 year history, as per The Sportster.

10. Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker - 1991

The 2020 Survivor Series will celebrate The Undertaker’s 30-year anniversary since his WWE debut, a tribute quite fitting to a wrestler that captivated audiences since his early days. One year after debuting, The Deadman clinched his first world title, defeating the iconic Hulk Hogan in a match that saw 'Taker take his first steps to wrestling stardom. Oh, and who could forget Ric Flair’s controversial intervention during the fight.

9. Ric Flair vs. Triple H - 2005

In a spine-chilling Last Man Standing match, Triple H triumphed in a violent affair between his former mentor-turned-rival Ric Flair. The student showed his former mentor no mercy and won in relentless fashion. Survivor Series has not seen a fight as gruesome as this in a long time, which is why this matchup is one worth rewatching for years to come.

8. Randy Orton vs. Shawn Michaels - 2007

A worthy opponent in Shawn Michaels looked to take Randy Orton’s WWE title from him. The rivalry between the two was so fierce, which made the build up to the fight much more intense. It was ultimately Orton who retained his title, as his prowess proved too much for Michaels to handle.

7. WWE Tag Team Championship - 2002

This matchup had everything. Six fighters, three teams of two and a magnificent show that kept fans on the edge of their seats. It was Los Guerreros who triumphed over Edge & Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle & Chris Benoit. An eye-catching affair for anyone watching, this battle was definitely one for the books.

6. Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart - 1992

If there was one word to sum up this fight, it would be heated. Hart and Michaels were fighting to become the face of the franchise, and given some heated encounters between the two earlier in the year, this was the perfect conclusion to see who would earn the bragging rights over the other. In the end, it was Hart who took the victory following a dominant display over his rival.

5. The Undertaker vs. Batista - 2005

Two fighters in their prime, what more could you want?! The two put on arguably one of their best displays in their careers. The Undertaker was looking to steal Batista’s World Heavyweight Championship, but “The Animal” produced what many consider to be his best fight of all time, and ultimately retained his title in a ferocious Hell In A Cell match.

4. Team SmackDown vs. Team Raw - 2016

Two teams, 10 fighters and almost an hour of absolute chaos, you couldn’t ask for much more. In one of the most captivating tag team matches in WWE history, Team SmackDown took the crown thanks to the magnificent displays of Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. This fight was wrestling madness at its finest, showing why Survivor Series always lives up to the hype.

3. Bret Hart vs. Diesel - 1995

Diesel came into this No Holds Barred matchup as the reigning champion, but Hart showed up with a message to send to the wrestling world. Despite Diesel’s size and strength advantage over Hart, it was Hitman who stole the show with an unstoppable display. In a fight for the ages, Hart showed why he was the world’s best wrestler at the time.

2. Elimination Chamber Match - 2002

Another epic brawl between some of WWE’s finest. In the first ever Elimination Chamber match, Rob Van Dam, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane and Booker T fought it out for the World Heavyweight Title. Each fighter showcased why they deserved to be in the ring, but it was ultimately Michaels who would take the crown after 39 minutes of brutal combat.

1. Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin - 1996

No surprise Hart is on this list once again. Austin was the clear underdog, but his efforts did not go unnoticed as he gave Hart a run for his money in a fight that WWE fans will fondly look back on for a long, long time. The intensity of this fight has arguably not been matched since, so let’s see if the 2020 Survivor Series can change that.

