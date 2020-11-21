Bruce rebukes Newcastle star's agent after transfer proclamations

Miguel Almiron’s agent is seemingly desperate to get his client a move.

Daniel Campos has given a number of interviews this week, claiming that the Paraguay international is in demand from across the continent.

He has even name dropped both Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, two genuine European giants.

That may come as a surprise given that Almiron hasn’t exactly thrived this season.

Across his seven games in the Premier League, he has failed to score and has laid on just one assist.

That’s got to be a concern for the Magpies, although one could make the point that he is not expected to be prolific; he does carry the ball well and has can dribble exceptionally.

However, his agent has claimed that Almiron wants to play in a team that dominates possession regularly, so he can thrive.

And his quotes have truly angered manager Steve Bruce.

The Magpies boss says that he is unworried by the outbursts, as Almiron himself has not made the claims, but he believes the club has been disrespected by Campos.

Quoted by The Daily Mirror, he said: “If it was Almiron knocking on my door I would listen. But it's an agent trying to profit two years on trying to take him elsewhere.

“It is hugely disrespectful. He is a great kid but the agent leave a lot to be desired.

“I will have a conversation with Miggy. He is an unbelievable pro. Great attitude and appreciated what the club has given him.

“The agent proves to me he is an amateur looking to make a fast buck again.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yep.

What Bruce said here is spot on.

Campos is clearly trying to position Almiron for a big-money move that would inevitably line his pockets as well as the player’s.

Most agents do this with subtlety, perhaps speaking to intermediaries of clubs and communicating that their client would be interested in a move. It rarely rocks the boat.

Campos, though, has essentially picked up a loudhailer and screamed into it.

As Bruce said, that is showing Newcastle a huge amount of disrespect.

