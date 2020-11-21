Tottenham 2-0 Man City: Tanguy Ndombele's redemption arc is complete

Jose Mourinho marked one year in charge of Tottenham in style on Saturday.

In beating Manchester City 2-0, the Lilywhites went top of the Premier League table.

It was a landmark victory, one that proved Spurs are genuine title challengers this season.

Having smacked Manchester United 6-1 earlier in the campaign, the momentum was beginning to build for Mourinho's men and this was yet another example of the remarkable work he's done in north London.

Of course, his first term at Tottenham did not go completely to plan. They missed out on Champions League football and had numerous defensive frailties along the way.

However, it would appear that a great deal of hard work has been done behind the scenes, specifically at the back.

Spurs were regimented and well organised as they comfortably beat Pep Guardiola's side courtesy of goals from Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso.

Although that duo and Harry Kane are likely to take most of the plaudits, Spurs fans also thought some recognition should go to Tanguy Ndombele, the club's record signing.

The Frenchman was a force in the midfield and assisted the opening goal with a delightful ball in behind the City defence for Son to run onto.

Here's the best of the reaction to his performance:

This praise is particularly special for a host of reasons, but primarily because Ndombele may have left in the summer.

It was reported in various circles that Mourinho and the midfielder had fallen out, with the player supposedly claiming that he never wanted to play under the Portuguese again.

Thus, the redemption arc has been rather incredible.

The 23-year-old only started 12 Premier League games last season but in 2020/21, he has already played from the off in seven matches.

One of his best performances of the campaign was saved for City. As well as assisting the opener, Ndombele completed 78% of his passes, won two tackles and produced a solitary interception.

What made his display even more noteworthy was the fact he was playing just behind the strikers, rather than in his more familiar position as a holding player or box to box midfielder.

It looks as though Spurs have finally worked out how to get the best from their £62.8m signing.

