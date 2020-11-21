We are just one week away from Mike Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr., and it has emerged that marijuana will not be included in the fight’s drug testing protocol.

The two fighters will be drug tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), but marijuana consumption won't be included in the checks.

Tyson is known to be an avid consumer of cannabis products, but ahead of the fight, the 54-year-old claimed to have given up the drug. Regardless, he will now not need to worry about testing positive going into the fight.

When asked if he still consumed marijuana, Tyson told the Joe Rogan Podcast: “Pretty much stopped, when you do something like this it’s all about change.”

Following years of struggling with substance addiction, specifically with cocaine, Tyson is said to have found comfort in smoking and consuming cannabis.

‘Iron Mike’ reportedly smokes around $40,000 worth of marijuana per month, as heard on his podcast “Hotboxin”.

As well as consumption, Tyson has been very involved in the growing cannabis market in North America, launching his own cannabis company called Tyson Ranch in 2017.

Joe Rogan also asked Tyson whether he misses the drug, to which he replied: "I understand the discipline of this stuff.

“What I don’t like about it is that without cannabis I just get mean. I don’t like the mean stuff, I don’t like it.

“I might snap at my wife or my kids, that’s what I don’t like.

“Sometimes I get caught up into my ego, it’s just a struggle but I’m working on it.

“I never worked on it before, so that’s a start, right?”

The world is eager to see whether Tyson’s lifestyle change and months of training will result in victory against Jones Jr. next Saturday in Los Angeles.

If his body transformation and recent training footage is anything to go by, he'll be seriously dangerous come fight night.

