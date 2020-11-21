Barcelona have been poor so far this season.

Ronald Koeman's side had won just three of their opening seven La Liga games prior to their game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.

They desperately needed a win over their title rivals.

However, they went 1-0 down just before half-time after some quite incredibly poor goalkeeping from Marc-André ter Stegen.

The German defender, for some very odd reason, vacated his goal and tried to tackle Yannick Carrasco close to the halfway line.

The Belgian winger nipped the ball past him before converting into an empty net to give Atletico the lead.

What were you thinking, Marc-Andre?!

The German is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, but that is absolutely ridiculous.

It was a terrible error in judgement and he was rightly punished.

According to Squawka, Ter Stegen has now made FIVE errors leading to goals since April 2019, more than any other player in LaLiga in that timeframe.

That's an extreme worry for Barcelona.

He signed a big money contract extension just last month at Barca but they could rue that mistake should Ter Stegen continue to produce howlers like this.

News Now - Sport News