Arsenal battling PL duo to sign wonderkid with hefty release clause

Arsenal have endured a rocky start to the Premier League season.

Under Mikel Arteta, they have struggled both defensively and offensively.

They have scored just nine goals this term in their eight games, and have conceded 10.

It means they could really do with some dynamism in the team, both to help create chances and stop the opposition from scoring too.

It should come as little surprise, then, that Calciomercato are carrying a report from A Bola claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP.

The young left-back is in demand, with Wolves and Manchester United also interested.

Mendes is just 18 and has already made 18 appearances for Sporting’s senior team, while he has been capped twice by Portugal’s U21 team.

He did sign a new contract for Sporting relatively recently and he has a release clause of £62m.

If any of the Premier League clubs are to buy him, they will surely have to pay through the nose; this is a teenager with a high ceiling and the Portuguese giants are likely to be loathe to lose him.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal do have Kieran Tierney at left-back.

He has impressed since his move from Celtic and has made seven appearances in the Premier League thus far this term.

Per WhoScored, he averages 0.4 tackles per game in the league, one interception, 3.6 clearances, 0.9 key passes, 0.4 shots, and a passing success rate of 82.6%.

Mendes, by comparison, averages 1.7 tackles, 3.3 interceptions, 1.1 clearances, one key pass, 0.7 shots per game, and a passing success rate of 82.8%.

He is a more forward-thinking full-back than Tierney, then, and appears to be something of a gem in waiting, given his tender age.

If Arsenal can bring the £62m price tag down, this would be a great deal.

News Now - Sport News