Manchester United enjoyed a great stroke of fortune in their clash against West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils thought they had conceded a penalty shortly after the restart when Bruno Fernandes was penalised for a foul inside the area.

But the decision was overturned after referee David Coote changed his mind following a VAR review.

Then, minutes later, United themselves won a penalty. West Brom's Darnell Furlong was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

Fernandes missed his initial attempt but Coote ordered for it to be retaken after Sam Johnstone came off his line.

The Portuguese midfielder made no mistakes with his second attempt.

More to follow.

