It was a very good Saturday for Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian forward was named the Golden Boy winner on Saturday afternoon.

And he then scored four - yes, FOUR - second half goals against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund looked as if they may be on the wrong end of an upset when they went into half-time 1-0 down.

But Haaland made sure that his side would go home with all three points after producing an incredible second half display.

The 20-year-old netted his first goal in the 47th minute, tapping home from a low Emre Can cross.

He got his second two minutes later. Haaland beat the offside trap with a well-timed run before finishing with aplomb.

Haaland completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute. The Dortmund striker showed great speed to capatalise on a defensive error before showing his composure in front of goal.

And he got his fourth goal in the 79th minute with another devastating finish.

You can watch all four of his second half goals below:

We are running out of superlatives to describe Haaland. To say he is unreal would be an understatement.

It's crazy to think that he is just 20 years old.

Haaland has now scored 15 goals in 12 games for Dortmund in 2020/21.

Since joining in January, he has notched 31 goals in 30 games.

As mentioned above, Haaland won the Golden Boy award earlier on Saturday. It won't be long until he wins the Ballon d'Or.

Haaland's heroics mean Dortmund move into second in the Bundesliga, just one point behind fierce rivals Bayern Munich.

