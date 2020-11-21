Barcelona endured a disastrous Saturday evening against Atletico.

Barca travelled to the home of one their biggest rivals for the La Liga title needing a win.

But they failed to take all three points in what was a disappointing performance.

Atletico won 1-0 thanks to a moment of madness from Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the closing stages of the first half.

The German goalkeeper took a major risk as he ran well out of his goal to close down Yannick Carrasco.

The Atletico forward beat Ter Stegen to the ball easily before coolly rolling the ball into an empty net from 35 yards out.

Barca were unable to restore parity and thus suffered a morale crushing defeat.

Barca's night was made even worse when club captain Gerard Pique was forced off after sustaining a horrendous knee injury.

The defender's knee bent in a direction it simply should not bend after a freak accident.

You can watch the moment below:

Ouch. That does not look good at all.

Pique got up to his feet and he hobbled off the pitch in tears.

Carles Puyol immediately sent a message of support for his former teammate.

He wrote on Twitter: "Strength. I hope it's nothing."

But it appears that Pique will be out for some time.

Sport have reported that Barca doctors in the changing rooms have already recognised that this is a serious injury.

They believe that Pique will be on the sidelines for 4-6 months.

They will know more when more tests take place but there is pessimism surrounding his injury.

Barcelona have also confirmed on Twitter that he has suffered a knee sprain.

Sergi Roberto also suffered an injury on the night and Ronald Koeman gave his thoughts after the game.

"The injuries of Piqué and Sergi Roberto are worrying me," he said, per BarcaUniversal. "We look forward to seeing the results after tomorrow to know how long they will be out for."

Barcelona are now in 10th place in the La Liga table, nine points behind Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid.

They will seemingly be without Pique for some time in their search to claw back the early deficit.

