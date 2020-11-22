Barcelona are now 10th in La Liga after losing to Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.

It was a miserable evening for Ronald Koeman’s side, who were beaten 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Whatever Marc-Andre ter Stegen was thinking for Yannick Carrasco’s first-half goal, we’ll never know. The Barcelona goalkeeper chased out of his goal to meet a long pass, but Carrasco nipped the ball past him and fired into an empty net.

There was no magic from Lionel Messi, who has scored just one goal from open play in La Liga this season.

It’s very possible that this will be the Argentinian’s final season at the Camp Nou, and it’s potentially going to end in extremely disappointing fashion.

Unlike in previous seasons, the 33-year-old doesn’t look up to the task of carrying Barcelona.

And it’s not just on the pitch where Messi doesn’t seem interested.

The media was made to wait for a Barcelona player to speak at full-time but it wasn’t Messi who eventually appeared. It wasn’t Ter Stegen or Jordi Alba or any of the senior players in the team.

Instead, Barcelona’s 17-year-old Pedri stepped up to meet the press.

It would have been nice for one of Barcelona’s leaders to take ownership at this difficult time. But they shied away from the spotlight and left it to a teenager.

Messi and his teammates have been heavily criticised on social media for the decision.

One fan wrote: “Messi, Pique and Barcelona's other captains sent a non Spanish speaking debutante Dest out to face the press after their Clasico loss instead of acting like leaders and today they sent out their new 17-year old youngster Pedri in his first game vs Atletico after this loss.”

Another added: “Atleti beats Barcelona and the only one that shows up to face the media is the teenager Pedri.

“What a disgrace the club has turned into.”

Check out more reaction below.

More than a club? It doesn’t feel like it.

Pedri's quotes were translated by @barcacentre.

"We weren't very successful in front of goal, as is happening in recent games, and the goal in the 45th minute hurt us," he said.

"We knew this could happen to us, we have to keep improving.

"La Liga is still long and I think we can compete."

