Manchester United defeated West Brom 1-0 in a controversial clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils benefitted from two VAR decisions in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

West Brom thought they had a penalty when referee David Coote blew for a foul by Bruno Fernandes on Conor Gallagher inside the box.

But Coote overturned the decision after reviewing the incident on the pitch pitch-side monitor.

"Played the ball," Coote determined.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand was furious with the decision however.

"It's a disgraceful decision," he said on BT Sport. "He got it right first time. It's a nailed-on penalty. How can he go against his own decision on that?"

Just minutes later, a penalty was given at the other end when West Brom's Darnell Furlong was punished for handball.

Fernandes stepped up and his initial attempt was saved by former United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

But United received more good fortune when Johnstone was found to have left his line when the ball was struck, leading to a retaken spot-kick.

Fernandes made no mistake second time around.

United held on to their lead in a pretty ugly, but important, win.

Man United managed 17 shots to West Brom's seven, and one of those efforts was a fierce volley by Harry Maguire that floored Kyle Bartley.

A Fernandes corner fell to Maguire and from 10 yards out, he blasted the ball straight into Bartley's face.

Bartley, to his credit, didn't stay down for long. But the slow-motion replays shown on BT Sport just how vicious it was.

Ouch.

The question is, how is Bartley standing straight back up?!

Maguire will have been pleased to keep a clean sheet, something United have struggled to do this season.

The 0-0 draw to Chelsea in October was the only other time they've kept their opponents out in the league this season.

News Now - Sport News