Erling Braut Haaland was born to score goals.

That's pretty much all he has done over the past year-and-a-half with Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's goal scoring prowess has seen him become a household name at the age of just 20 and he also won Tuttosport's coveted Golden Boy award yesterday.

In typical Haaland fashion, the Norwegian international backed up his winning of the individual accolade with an outrageous on-pitch performance last night in the German capital.

The giant striker scored four second-half goals in Dortmund's 5-2 win away at Hertha Berlin to put Luicen Favre's side just one point behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund were trailing at half-time against Hertha thanks to a brilliant goal from Matheus Cunha, but the Brazilian's effort only awoke the beast that is Haaland.

By the 49-minute mark, Dortmund were 2-1 up thanks to a brilliant brace from their talisman and Favre's side - Haaland in particular - took the game by the scruff of the neck from there.

The Norwegian added two more goals to his tally before he was replaced by 16-year-old sensation Youssoufa Moukoko shortly before the full-time whistle was blown.

A match-winning performance worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi from Haaland and you can watch his stunning individual highlights below.

Haaland's highlights vs Hertha Berlin

Even during the first-half when the rest of the Dortmund team were struggling, Haaland was a constant threat and his selfless efforts were then rewarded after the break.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old's fourth goal of the night doesn't feature in the above video but don't worry, we've got you covered!

Haaland's fourth goal vs Hertha Berlin

The Leeds-born striker just never looks like he's going to miss when through on goal. His left foot is lethal and despite his enormous frame, Haaland is both rapid and silky smooth with the ball at his feet - the perfect modern day striker.

He now has 15 goals in just 12 appearances in all competitions this season, with 10 of those strikes coming in the Bundesliga alone.

What. A. Player!

News Now - Sport News