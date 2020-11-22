Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton is set to be awarded a knighthood in the New Year's Honours List after securing a record-equalling seventh world title last weekend.

The 35-year-old has watched fellow Brits Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Alastair Cook earn recognition from the Queen in recent years.

However, he has missed out on the honour, until now.

The outspoken Hamilton, who has voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement this season, has previously caused controversy, with some questioning whether his tax affairs are in order.

Sun Sport revealed in 2017 that he saved £3.3m in tax by registering a private jet on the Isle of Man. Yet that move was a completely legal one, and confirmation of this appears to have paved the way for Hamilton to receive his knighthood.

The Mercedes driver has previously defended his actions, explaining that due to his schedule he is required to pay tax in a number of different countries.

“I race in 19 countries, so I earn my money in 20 different places and pay tax in several different places, and I pay a lot here as well.

“I’m contributing to the country. Not only that, I help keep a team of more than 1,000 people employed," he said.

He has also played down talks in the past of a knighthood, claiming that those who have fought in wars would be more deserving recipients.

“When I think about that honour I think about people like my grandad who served in the war," he said.

This latest gong caps off another remarkable season for Hamilton. He is now level with Michael Schumacher on seven world championships following a dominant campaign this year.

Despite being one of the oldest members of the Formula 1 roster, Hamilton is continuing to go from strength to strength.

His victory in Turkey last weekend was the 94th of his glittering career. That is three clear of his closest challenger, the retired Schumacher, and he looks set to extend his lead in the three remaining races this season.

