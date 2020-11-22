Premier League football is back.

After the dirge of the international break, it's been all change in the top tier with Tottenham racing to the summit thanks to a 2-0 Mourinho masterclass against Manchester City.

Manchester United also won their first home game of the season thanks to a VAR-aided 1-0 win over West Brom.

So where does that leave us?

All we've learned from a pretty whacky Premier League season so far is to predict the unpredictable. It still looks as if it's anyone's title and the race for the top four is equally difficult to call.

Thankfully, that's where FiveThirtyEight come in with their updated stance on how the table will look after 38 games.

Incredibly, despite sitting 11th in the current standings (and that's before some teams below them have played on Sunday), Manchester City are still deemed most likely to usurp Liverpool's crown.

The full predicted table

And despite currently sitting top for the first time in six years, Spurs are only expected to come fourth.

Let's take a look at the full standings:

The relegation zone will surprise few, with newly promoted West Brom and Fulham going straight back down alongside winless Sheffield United.

It's also predicted that Everton and Aston Villa won't be able to maintain their early season momentum and will slip to a mid-table finish.

There's set to be disappointment for Leicester too, missing out on the Champions League again. Manchester United and Arsenal are also on course to finish outside the top four, though none of their fans will have too many qualms about that given their early season form.

Ultimately though, City still retaining a 37% chance of winning their fifth Premier League gong, despite being in the bottom half with almost a quarter of the campaign gone, will raise eyebrows.

Of course, as much as these mathematical models might try, there's simply no way of accurately predicting how the season will pan out.

There have been enough twists and turns already to say that much.

News Now - Sport News