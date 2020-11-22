Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are firing on all cylinders right now.

At the time of writing, the north London side sit top of the Premier League table after beating Manchester City 2-0.

Goals from Heung-min Son and Giovani Lo Celso sealed the victory for Mourinho's men and it was a game which once again saw Harry Kane dominate proceedings.

The England captain is currently playing the best football of his career, operating as virtually a 'false number 10' within Mourinho's setup.

Kane assisted Lo Celso's goal to make it 2-0 yesterday evening, taking his creative tally to nine assists from nine Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

He's also scored seven goals in the English top-flight this season and his numbers are the primary reasons why many are labelling him as the best player in the Premier League right now.

But anyone who watches Kane on a regular basis for both club and country will know that his game is about far more than just goal contributions.

His hold-up play and positional awareness are two departments where he ranks as one of the best in the world, while his dribbling ability is seriously underrated.

Oh and he's also rapid when he needs to be, as he proved in the 87th minute against City yesterday.

In one moment, Kane proved to the world that he's the best in the Premier League right now and his display of skill, intelligence and power had Gary Neville swooning in the commentary box.

Rodri and Ruben Dias just couldn't cope with him...

Kane messes with Rodri & Dias

There's a reason why Neville compared the 26-year-old striker to Zinedine Zidane during yesterday's match.

“I will get mocked for saying this, but there is a little bit of the Zidane in him when he gets the ball," the Manchester United legend said. "How he shields it and protects it. It is the physicality, the touch, the protection, you can never get near it.”

It was praise of the highest order from Neville but after watching Kane make a mockery of City's defenders, it's hard to argue against the comparison.

News Now - Sport News