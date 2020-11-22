Tottenham transfers: Spurs plotting move for 77-cap warrior

Tottenham have enjoyed an enthralling start to the new season and once all is said and done in May, they could be celebrating something that Mauricio Pochettino never achieved; the Premier League title.

There is, of course, a long way to go in this topsy-turvy campaign but after a year in the Spurs hot seat, Mourinho had navigated his side to second in the table before Saturday's action.

He is getting the utmost from both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son who have been on fire throughout the current season.

With those two and Gareth Bale in attack, it is one of the most dangerous forward lines in the country.

Spurs didn't exactly set the world alight last term, finishing outside the Champions League places so there has been significant improvement since the off-season.

Mourinho's side look more organised and are beginning to get the job done even when the going is tough - their 1-0 win against West Brom proved that.

So, how will the side look in a few months time? Well, the January transfer window has the potential to transform them even further.

One player who is thought to be on their radar is Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.

That's the word of CalcioMercato who reported this week that Spurs were one of a number of clubs seeking a move for the experienced German.

He is out favour with Andrea Pirlo in Turin, and thus, both Everton and West Ham are also chasing a move for the 33-year-old.

The report states that Khedira would be delighted to play under either Jose Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This would be an interesting deal if it goes through, no less because Mourinho and Khedira already have a brilliant relationship with each other.

The Portuguese managed the defensive midfielder at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, where the German played 126 times, scoring eight goals in the process.

Mourinho certainly knows how to get the best out of him and it helps that he rates Khedira so highly.

Speaking about the 77-cap international previously, the manager noted: "Maybe he (Khedira) is not a player with very high talent and ability, but he has a very smart game perspective and offensive moves. In my opinion, Sami is the best player in his position."

Fine praise indeed, but would the signing make sense? Arguably not. Tottenham added Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer, someone who plays in the same position.

Having started all nine league outings this season, it's a third of the pitch that Spurs are already comfortable in.

