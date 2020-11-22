It is less than a week until Mike Tyson returns to the ring, and it is fair to say that we cannot wait.

The 54-year-old has not stepped foot inside the squared circle since 2005. On that night he was a shadow of his former self, succumbing to a stoppage defeat against the little-known Kevin McBride.

Yet the self-acclaimed 'baddest man on the planet' has got himself into remarkable shape, and is ready to put on a show once more.

Next Saturday, he will face fellow all-time great Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in California.

At the peak of his powers, Tyson was a vicious and dominant fighter.

He became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986, winning the WBC title from Trevor Berbick at 20 years of age.

More destructive performances followed, as Tyson saw off the likes of Larry Holmes, Frank Bruno and Michael Spinks with minimal fuss.

However, he suffered a devastating loss to heavy underdog James 'Buster' Douglas in 1990, and struggled to fully regain his aura of invincibility after that.

The Brooklyn-born boxer would go on to lose twice to Evander Holyfield, and was beaten by Lennox Lewis, as he finished his career with a record of 50-6.

Yet he now appears to have a new lease of life. This has left fans wondering whether we could see glimpses of the old Tyson next week.

If you weren't hyped up for the fight already, take a look at this BT Sport promo video, and you certainly will be.

Standing in the opposite corner will be Jones Jr., who last fought in 2018.

Jones Jr. was widely regarded as the best fighter of the 1990s, and he won world titles in four different weight classes during his astonishing career.

This fight was first mooted two decades ago when Jones Jr. briefly reigned as heavyweight champion. Now it is finally happening.

Will Tyson's ferocity prevail, or will Jones Jr's slick skills see him come out on top?

You'd better tune in to find out!

