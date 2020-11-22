Jose Mourinho reminded us all why you can never read too much into the stats as Tottenham put one over on his old rival Pep Guardiola.

Over the course of Spurs' 2-0 victory, Manchester City recorded 66% possession and managed 22 shots to the hosts' four.

In those terms, it was almost a carbon copy of their meeting back in February (which ended in the scoreline - and ultimately, there's only one stat that really matters.

The result sent the north Londoners top of the Premier League table for the first time in six years.

Even if it wasn't always pretty, it will go down as yet another Mourinho masterclass and it came a day after his one-year anniversary at Tottenham.

Among the main criticisms of his short reign so far has been his failure to play 'the Spurs way'.

Indeed, upon his appointment many fans feared it would be more 'park the bus' than 'push and run' and often, they've been proved correct.

However, this term Mourinho is showing his management has evolved and his team are capable of playing thrilling football - just take a look at the 6-1 victory over Manchester United.

At the time of writing, only Chelsea have scored more goals in the league in the 2020/21 campaign.

While it's true that Tottenham do rely on a low block and are often found defending uncharacteristically deep, when they get going they can also play some exquisite football. That's why a clip entitled 'Jose ball' has been circulating.

Minutes after Heung-min Son had opened the scoring, the Lilywhites almost went 2-0 up but instead of burying his second, the South Korean tried to set up an offside Harry Kane.

The goal was ruled out, but that shouldn't take anything away from the build-up play. It would have been the perfect team goal.

Tanguy Ndombele has been key to that link-up play between the midfield and attack and the Frenchman put in another stellar display at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Steven Bergwijn, who has struggled to make much of an impact overall since that debut goal in February's win over City, was excellent in possession too.

When Daniel Levy brought Mourinho in, the task was to end the club's 12-year silverware drought. The consensus was it didn't matter how, or whether Spurs played their usual brand of football in the meantime.

Yet the Portuguese is showing he is capable of doing both and if his side can continue to play with such rhythm, they will be real contenders for the title.

News Now - Sport News