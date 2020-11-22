Joe Joyce demonstrated his remarkable body transformation with his ripped physique ahead of his bout with Daniel Dubois.

Joyce, 35, has shredded some weight and put on a lot of muscle over the past few months.

The level of his hard grafting was for all to see from Frank Warren’s before and after photos.

In a picture from July 2020, after he beat Bryant Jennings and Michael Wallisch in the space of two weeks, the heavyweight is most definitely carrying a bit of extra weight.

However, only four months later, a photo from this month shows a leaner Joe Joyce, who looks more shredded with his defined muscles.

And combined with the menacing facial expressions, the Juggernaut looks to be a threatening prospect for Dubois.

Warren used the July image and the November images side-by-side with the caption: “We see you @JoeJoyceBoxing.”

Joyce himself also tweeted the November photo with the caption “War Ready!”

The two Londoners will go head to head on November 28 in their rescheduled bout, which was originally meant to take place on April 11.

They will go toe-to-toe at 10:30pm with the British, Commonwealth and vacant European heavyweight titles on the line.

The bout will be hosted at the iconic Church House Westminster in South West London.

The Grade II-listed building is stooped in history as it was originally built in 1887 to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria and was also used during the war to host Parliament after sustaining surprisingly minimal damage from a German bomb.

Dubois Vs Joyce will be shown live free on BT Sport 1 for all boxing fans to enjoy, despite the event initially being labelled as a pay-per-view.

News Now - Sport News