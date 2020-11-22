Earlier this week, it was announced that David Beckham was officially returning to the FIFA franchise.

EA Sports revealed that the English legend will soon be available as an ICON player on FIFA 21 and the ratings for his three cards will be released on November 27.

FIFA players will also be able to earn a special 86-rated version of Beckham for their Ultimate Team squads for free by simply playing the latest edition of the game before January 15.

Fans are understandably excited to use the global icon on the game and the man himself will also be buzzing about his deal with EA Sports.

No, not because he can whip in some of his trademark crosses on FUT Champs, but due to the fact that he's being handsomely rewarded to appear in FIFA 21.

As reported by the Mirror, Beckham will pocket £40m from his three-year deal with EA Sports, which works out at £256,410-per-week.

That's more than the Englishman ever earned per week during his playing days with Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy!

A source said: “FIFA makers EA Sports offered him £30million over three years but he managed to get a better deal.

“It is a big addition to the Beckham brand and the easiest money he’s ever made.”

It's alright for some, isn't it?

To put Becks' salary into perspective, his deal with EA Sports would make him the eighth highest-paid player in the Premier League, according to numbers reported by The Sun.

It's an insane amount of money just to appear in a video game, but that's the way of the modern world and it's not like the creators of FIFA are strapped for cash.

FIFA 21 is the fastest selling sports game of all time with 3.2 million copies sold, making £140 million in its first week after release.

