VAR played a significant role in Manchester United's first home win of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils' beat West Brom 1-0 on Saturday night, but the floundering Baggies had every right to feel aggrieved.

First, it looked as if Slaven Bilic's side would have the chance to pile the pressure back on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they were awarded a penalty.

Bruno Fernandes had clearly kicked the shins of Conor Gallagher inside the box. But after initially pointing to the spot, referee David Coote headed to the monitor and subsequently ruled the playmaker had got the ball.

Coote, incidentally, was in charge after being 'reassigned' - he was originally supposed to be VAR for Liverpool's game against Leicester on Sunday, but faced a backlash because of his failure to send Jordan Pickford off for his dangerous tackle on Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby.

The VAR drama didn't end there, either. Nine minutes into the second half, Juan Mata kicked the ball at Darnell Furlong's hands. Under the current rules, it's no real surprise that it was given.

Fernandes' initial effort was saved but with Sam Johnstone adjudged to have come off his line and it had to be retaken. The Portuguese made no mistake second time around.

Should United's penalty have stood in the first place?

However, a clip which has begun circulating on social media suggests it should never have come to that. In the build-up, Gallagher was clearly fouled near the edge of the box.

The officials let United play on and moments later, the handball incident occurred.

West Brom fans react

West Brom, who are 18th in the table, need all the luck they can get right now and can't afford for these errors to be counting against them.

Unsurprisingly, their fans were vocal on Twitter after seeing that incident in the build-up.

Bilic can be buoyed by his men going so close at Old Trafford, but this was a game in which United simply couldn't afford any more slip-ups.

