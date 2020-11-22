Every single FIFA game with the Ultimate Team game mode has been plagued with overpowered players.

These are cards that don't look spectacular to the naked eye, but in-game play like a hybrid of various world-class operators.

On FIFA 20, AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder was without question the most overpowered player on the game, his 83-rated base card wreaking havoc across the football gaming world.

So who's taken the Frenchman's crown in FIFA 21? Well, you're about to find out. Below, we've ranked what we believe are the 11 most overpowered players on the game in order.

To make things interesting, only players rated 83 or below have been considered, so you won't be seeing the likes of Ben Yedder, Marcus Rashford or Timo Werner.

Let's take a look...

11. Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

Spurs' Brazilian forward is actually slightly less overpowered than he was on FIFA 20, due to the fact he's been moved from CF to RM. However, he's still absolutely deadly in-game. An 83-rated winger who can feel like the one of the world's best at times.

10. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Jesus is back with a bang on FIFA 21. His dribbling is so, so good and he's quick enough to burst past most centre-backs. The Brazilian's overall rating on his base card may say 83, but those who have used him will know that he feels closer to 87/88.

9. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Now, we know Mendy is a world-class left-back in real-life, but his card on FIFA 21 is still way too overpowered. He devours right-wingers for fun and the Frenchman is just as effective going forward, with his five-star weak foot a real bonus.

8. Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Why do EA Sports just love turning Sissoko into a virtual beast?! The fact a 79-rated midfielder is selling for 24,000 coins at the end of November tells you everything you need to know. He even chips in with the odd goal, despite his relatively poor shooting stats!

7. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

As with Sissoko, Saint-Maximin is still selling for a fairly steep price - around 19,000 coins - despite only being rated 80 overall. Why? Because trying to stop him when he's in full flow is near enough impossible and his five-star skills make him feel like the Premier League's very own Neymar.

6. Gelson Martins (AS Monaco)

Just like Saint-Maximin, Martins is a nightmare to contain due to his blistering pace and five-star skills. The reason he sits above the Newcastle man is by virtue of the fact that you can buy the Portuguese winger for just 1,500 coins. Don't forget that green link to 84-rated Ben Yedder as well...

5. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Llorente's ridiculous pace upgrade has seen him become a go-to midfielder for FIFA players. He's absolutely brilliant on FIFA 21, often performing to a standard befitting of an 88+ player. To think he's now worth just 1,500 coins, outrageous.

4. Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United)

The best Premier League striker rated 83 or less. Yes, even better than Jesus. The likes of Martial and Werner will set you back a considerable amount of coins, but Rodrigo costs just 3,700 of them. Amazing value for money when you consider that he's just as good as the more expensive options.

3. Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

Llorente is good, but Valverde is just unstoppable. A midfielder with 86-pace? Absolutely lethal. Due to his athletic brilliance, the Uruguayan is one of the best players on the game and features in the majority of teams in FUT Champs. Especially now, given that he costs just 8,900 coins.

2. Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Probably the most used defender in the game and also one of the very best. Only Virgil van Dijk can lay claim to being superior to Gomez in-game and that's because the Dutchman is rated 90 overall. As 83-rated centre-backs go, Gomez might just be the best in that category in the entire history of FIFA Ultimate Team. He still has to settle for the silver medal, though...

1. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

There was no one else it could be. Dembele on FIFA 21 is like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rolled into one terrifying 83-rated package. Even the likes of Gomez and Mendy are powerless in trying to stop the Barcelona man due to his five-star skills and five-star weak foot. One of the most overpowered cards in FIFA history.

