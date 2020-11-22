Fulham really don't help themselves sometimes, do they?

Scott Parker made no secret of his fury after Ademola Lookman's awful Panenka penalty against West Ham.

With Fulham trailing by one goal in the 98th minute, Lookman's brash effort made him look a fool.

In his defence, though, we're beginning to think there might be some sort of voodoo attached to the newly promoted side's penalty takers.

On Sunday, as the hosts trailed 3-1 to Everton at Craven Cottage, Ivan Cavaleiro stepped up to get Fulham back into the game.

"It won't be Lookman", joked the commentators on Match of the Day Live.

If anything, what happened to Cavaleiro was even more bizarre.

The Portuguese somehow managed to kick the ball with both feet, skying it into the air and falling to the turf in the process.

Another horror penalty for Fulham

Where have we seen that before?

Twitter was awash with fans comparing the unfortunate 27-year-old with John Terry after his infamous miss in the 2008 Champions League final. And because it never, ever gets old, let's relive it again:

Fulham went on to lose 3-2, Ruben Loftus-Cheek getting on the scoresheet with 20 minutes to go.

So Cavaleiro's miss was likely the difference between another defeat and a much-needed point.

Of course, their awful luck from the spot has now transcended the club, with forward Aleksandar Mitrović missing for Serbia against Scotland. That means a total of three Fulham players have made a hash of things in the last few weeks.

On current evidence, Parker's men are going to really struggle in their season back in the top flight.

It would help matters if they could find a decent penalty taker, mind.

