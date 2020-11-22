It's a great shame that Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to hit the ground running in England.

In the 2015/16, the Armenian was at the height of his powers at Borussia Dortmund, assisting more than any other player in the Bundesliga.

Named in the German top flight's team of the year, the playmaker earned a move to Manchester United.

His time at Old Trafford is best remembered for that phenomenal, albeit slightly offside, scorpion kick against Sunderland.

There was never any doubt that he possessed real quality and he had all the makings of a top player, but he simply wasn't consistent enough under Jose Mourinho.

Mkhitaryan then became part of the swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to United. The less said about that bit of business, the better for all concerned.

After a roundabout route, the 31-year-old is now at Roma where he's having an impressive season with three goals and four assists in Serie A already.

At the time of writing, the Giallorossi are just one point off the top of the table thanks to a superb display against Parma.

Roma raced into a three-goal lead in the first half. Borja Mayoral opened the scoring, but it was Mkhitaryan's brace that really put the game out of touching distance. On top of that, his first goal was an absolute rocket.

Pick that one out!

When he's on form, Mkhitaryan is undoubtedly creative and has a superb eye for goal.

For whatever reason, a man who had the potential to tear up English football scored just 13 Premier League goals.

But at least he's back to his best in Serie A.

