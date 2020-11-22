Tottenham produced another brilliant result on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Manchester City 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's side took the lead through Heung-min Son after just five minutes.

And Giovani Lo Celso emerged off the bench in the second half and netted within 45 seconds of being on the pitch.

Man City tried with all their might but they couldn't find a way past Hugo Lloris.

Harry Kane may not have got on the scoresheet but he was sensational throughout.

The Englishman proved to be a handful for Man City's defence and he played a key role as he set up Lo Celso for his goal.

It was just the latest in what has been an incredible run of form under Mourinho.

Kane has featured in 34 matches for Spurs since the Portuguese was appointed on November 20, 2019.

In that time he has recorded an incredible 45 goal contributions (27 goals and 18 assists).

And Mourinho's comments to Kane in their first ever face-to-face meeting have gone viral amid his incredible form.

Shortly after being named Spurs boss, Mourinho asked Kane to meet him in his office.

The Portuguese promised the English star that he would 'explode' with him. The meeting was featured on 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' and you can watch it below.

"I believe that you have a very good relationship with Mauricio, I love that," Mourinho told Kane. "I always think, good relationship with the previous manager. Why not me?

"I saw you training yesterday and I have no doubts that you are a leader. That is my feeling. The world looks to English football with an incredible respect but they still think that the movie stars of football belong to other places.

"We have to build also your status in that direction. My profile, I am little bit like that as a coach. My dimension is universal and by being with me I think I can help you to… [makes explosion gesture].

"What I don’t accept, because it is my nature, is to be here and win nothing. But I feel that we can because of you.

"You have better players than I had at Manchester United. The club has a lot [of potential] to explode."

Mourinho was right. Everything that he promised Kane just over a year ago has come true.

