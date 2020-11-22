Mesut Ozil has likely played his last game for Arsenal.

The German midfielder has fallen out-of-favour under Mikel Arteta.

He hasn't even been included in Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads.

But, despite being frozen out, Ozil is still Arsenal through-and-through.

He isn't able to contribute to the team on the pitch but he has shown he still loves the club with his activity off it.

The 32-year-old is always active on Twitter during Arsenal's games and he was once again during their matchup against Leeds on Saturday.

And during the game, Ozil got into a war of words with Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan.

Ozil simply tweeted his support for Arsenal at kick-off, tweeting: "Let's goooooo".

Morgan saw Ozil's tweet and tried to be clever, replying: "I wish you would, Mesut. For your sake and Arsenal’s."

The German then absolutely bodied Morgan, tweeting: "Piers, was that really you, or was your phone hacked?"

Wow. Ozil really went there.

For context, Morgan was accused of phone hacking during his time as the editor of the Daily Mirror.

The BBC presenter is always goaded on Twitter for the accusations.

Morgan has never been charged for phone hacking and has always denied he did so.

But Ozil was not going to take any abuse from Morgan and he absolutely bodied him. He really has no chill.

The tweet seemed to trigger Morgan, who quickly snapped back at the German.

He then followed that tweet up with a little rant, writing: "I must say @MesutOzil1088, I admire your nerve in trolling Arsenal fans who pay your wages given you’re getting £350k-a-week of OUR money to sit on your a**e doing f**k all. Try training as hard as you work on being a clever d**k. Then the manager might pick you."

We think Ozil won this argument quite easily.

