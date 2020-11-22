Arsenal drew 0-0 with Leeds on Sunday evening in what was actually a thoroughly entertaining game.

Leeds had the better of the play in the first half but couldn't find a way past Bernd Leno.

There was no shortage of controversy in the second 45 minutes.

Nicolas Pepe stupidly headbutted Ezgjan Alioski in an off the ball incident just after the break.

The Leeds man exaggerated the contact as he flung himself to the floor but Pepe was rightly given a red card.

It is unknown what Alioski said to provoke such a reaction.

Leeds continued to push forward and hit the woodwork twice through Raphinha and Patrick Bamford.

But they ran out of time in their search for a winner and thus had to settle for a point.

Kieran Tierney completed all 90 minutes and he was absolutely furious with Alioski at the end of the game.

The Scotsman confronted the Macedonian and had to be dragged away by teammates.

Watch the moment below:

Again, it's not certain what Tierney was angry about, but you have to imagine it was something to do with Alioski's role in Pepe's red card.

Nevertheless, his actions were well received by Arsenal fans.

Arsenal are now 11th in the Premier League having picked up 13 points from their opening nine games.

Leeds, meanwhile, are two points further back in 14th.

Mikel Arteta was not happy with Pepe in his post-match interview.

"It is unacceptable. Unacceptable. At this level you cannot do it," he said, per the Daily Express. "With 10 men it is a big disadvantage.

"I really liked the personality of the team when Pepe let the team down, how we stuck to do what we had to do and had a moment or two to win the game, but obviously it makes it really difficult."

He was happy with a point, though, given his side played with a man disadvantage.

"Considering how early we got Pepe sent off we have to take it," he continued. "I never like a draw but in the circumstances it's a point. It is unacceptable.

"The first half there were two different periods.

"The game broke a bit, we started to give the ball away and led to them having the space to break.

"The second half it was a matter of defending well and staying patient and using the pace of our players in the space they were leaving."

