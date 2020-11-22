Manchester United were far from their best but still managed to pick up all three points against West Brom on Saturday evening.

United won 1-0 - with the only goal of the game coming at the end of an incredible five-minute spell.

West Brom were given a penalty when Conor Gallagher was felled by Bruno Fernandes in the box.

The Portuguese looked to have got the man rather than the ball but the penalty was ruled out by the referee after consultation with the pitch-side monitor.

United then got a penalty of their own a few minutes later, which Fernandes missed.

However, VAR came to United's rescue as Sam Johnstone was adjudged to have come off his line before making the save.

Fernandes then made no mistake with the retake.

Ian Wright covered the game on Match of the Day on Saturday night.

And he thought that Fernandes' penalty shouldn't have stood.

The former Arsenal striker branded Fernandes' run-up as 'unfair' and he called on the Premier League to change the laws to make it illegal.

"It is [difficult for goalkeepers]," Wright said on BBC's Match of the Day, per the Mirror.

"And then you've got forwards jumping up, doing this, doing that sort of stuff and the goalie can't move his foot off.

"They should stop people jumping and that, they should have to make a full... just run at the ball and hit it. If they can move and the goalies can't, that's not fair."

Presenter Gary Lineker asked: "Are you going to have a law that says you can't jump?"

Wright replied: "Yeah, you have to go straight through your penalty run-up, no jumping."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I can see where Wright is coming from. Fernandes' intentions are solely to distract the goalkeeper and give himself an advantage.

But I'm not sure it's a law that needs to be changed. That's mostly because Fernandes hasn't been all that successful using the technique in recent times.

He missed a penalty against Newcastle last month and was also unsuccessful against PSG, although VAR saved him that time.

So I don't think it gives Fernandes a massive advantage. For now, the lawmakers should be concentrating on fixing other things such as VAR and the handball rule...

