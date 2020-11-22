According to an exclusive from 90min, Tottenham Hotspur and the rest of the Premier League’s Big Six have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

The 34-year-old’s contract at the Bernabeu is due to expire in the summer, meaning Premier League clubs can enter talks over a bosman transfer in January - and it appears they’re already queueing up to try and seal Ramos’ signature.

The report claims Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Spurs have already contacted Ramos’ representatives to let them know they’d be interested in signing him - provided he’s genuinely keen on moving to England.

Ultimately, that remains to be seen but in the meantime, Tottenham’s interest throws up an interesting debate. On the one hand, Ramos is a generational talent - his CV includes five La Liga titles, four Champions League titles and a World Cup.

On the other, he’s no spring chicken, he’s never played outside of Spain before and one can safely assume he’d want some pretty big wages, especially if there’s no transfer fee involved.

So, would Ramos be a good signing for the Lilywhites? GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Matt Dawson and Christy Malyan answer that question below…

Matt Dawson

“With the addition of Ramos, Mourinho could have his new John Terry. The Real Madrid defender is one of the greatest we've ever seen in his position and despite his poor disciplinary record (28 red cards) is someone you simply cannot say no to.

“Like Terry, he is a leader of men and possesses stupendous ball-winning skills. If Spurs are serious about becoming genuine title challengers then this could take them to the next level. They should be all over Ramos like a rash. Get it done Levy."

Jack Saville

“Does a bear do bear things in the woods? This is the epitome of a no-brainer. Luring Ramos to Spurs would be the biggest coup of the Levy era and it would solidify the club's status as one of Europe's most elite outfits.

“The Spaniard may well be 34 but is showing little sign of slowing down or losing the talent that has arguably made him the best defender of his generation, and his reunion with Jose Mourinho would hand the Portuguese manager a leadership figure of unparalleled prestige, bringing a new dynamic to the dressing room and a leader on the pitch for the players to look up to.

“Levy will be salivating at the prospect of completing a signing of this magnitude for a grand total of £0.”

Christy Malyan

“I certainly don’t doubt Ramos’ quality but I’m not sure this is the right signing for Spurs.

“Bringing in ageing players on presumably big wages just isn’t their style and although there are obvious short-term benefits, anything less than the Spaniard single-handedly turning Tottenham into regular trophy winners essentially makes it a futile signing.

“Mourinho already has four senior centre-backs to choose from, while Japhet Tanganga is a real prospect and Ben Davies can play there if necessary as well. Of course, none are at the same level as Ramos - even an ageing Ramos - but maybe there are other areas of the team where his wages could be put to better use.

“Likewise, say the worst happens and Ramos suffers a serious injury or quite simply struggles to cope with the pace of the Premier League - Tottenham are stuck with an old player on a big salary. That’s a significant downside for a club that tends to let economic factors dictate their actions in the transfer market.”

