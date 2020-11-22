What Zlatan Ibrahimovic is managing to do this season in absolutely incredible.

The Swedish legend has been lethal in front of goal in 2020/21.

Prior to Sunday evening's game against Napoli, Zlatan had notched eight goals in five Serie A games.

It didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet in Naples. And he did so in brilliant fashion.

The 39-year-old beat Kalidou Koulibaly to the ball and scored an incredible header from near the edge of the box.

That goal means Zlatan has now scored in eight consecutive Serie A games, which is absolutely ridiculous.

And he was at it again in the second half as he doubled his tally for the evening.

The Swedish striker found space inside the box and converted a cross from Ante Rebic.

Watch both of his goals below:

He now has 10 goals for the season and has moved two ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A top goal scorer standings.

He's also scored 20 league goals in 2020.

The way he's going, he will be playing at the top level well into his 40s.

Francesco Totti actually thinks he can go beyond his 40s. The Roma legend said earlier this week that he could play until he was 50.

“Zlatan could play on one leg. He could go until he’s 50 at this level," he said, per Goal. "Seeing you play is a pleasure. The physical strength, the technique, the plays that people never expect. I am proud to see you again on the pitch.”

AC Milan ended up winning 3-1 against Napoli. Stefano Pioli's side have gone back to the top of Serie A having gone unbeaten in their opening eight games.

With Zlatan continuing to bang in the goals at an incredible pace, Milan could be in line to win their first Scudetto since 2011.

News Now - Sport News