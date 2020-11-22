Liverpool's Roberto Firmino redeemed himself after a series of bonkers moments vs Leicester City.

The clash at Anfield was much anticipated with both teams occupying the Premier League's loftiest two slots going into the international break and rightfully harbouring ambitions of winning the title.

Liverpool, their 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa aside, had started the season with far more composure than their fellow 'top six' clubs and would move to joint-top with a win over Brendan Rodgers' side.

Liverpool vs Leicester

Meanwhile, fans could do nothing but accept Leicester's position in the title race if they had taken three points from Anfield, albeit something that hasn't been achieved in the Premier League since 2017.

And you could see exactly why that was the case as Jurgen Klopp's me started much the better team, coming close within the opening seconds as Sadio Mane headed into the side-netting.

Leicester quickly responded, though, rattling the Reds' nerves with a handball penalty appeal, before the home side fought back with Kasper Schmeichel called into action to deny Curtis Jones.

Jonny Evans own goal

But the Dane could do nothing about Liverpool's bizarre opening goal before the half-hour mark with Leicester's very own Jonny Evans accidentally heading a Reds corner past his own goalkeeper.

It was the former Manchester United man's fourth own goal in the Premier League with only Jamie Carragher, Martin Skrtel and Richard Dunne having ever produced more - check it out:

Jota doubles the lead

And it clearly inspired Liverpool to find the net via one of their own players, ensuring they went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage as Diogo Jota continued his superb Anfield streak.

The arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers headed home his fourth goal in as many league games on Merseyside from a glorious cross by Andrew Robertson - take a look at it down below:

Leicester, to their credit, duly emerged from the break with a little more energy, but it was ultimately Liverpool who looked the stronger side and forced Schmeichel into a few more smart saves.

Firmino's crazy moments

However, the Liverpool chances that caught the eye the most for fans on social media actually revolved around Roberto Firmino, who has come in for criticism over the last 12 months.

And claims that the Brazilian is cursed seemed more than justified after he repeatedly failed to score during the second-half, hitting the post twice and seeing a shot cleared off the line.

First, let's take a look at this header that, albeit met under pressure from a Foxes defender, inexplicably hit the post when it looked easier to ripple the net.

But by the far the craziest incident came when Firmino, having done everything right, once again struck the upright and then saw his rebound effort cleared off the line at the very last moment:

You've got to feel sorry for the guy, that surely goes in 99 times out of 100... just look at the goal-line technology:

Firmino redeems himself

But just as everybody was climbing on Firmino's back, the man himself silenced the haters and rubbished the claims of a curse by making it 3-0 to Leicester with a brilliant header.

Schmeichel stood no chance as Firmino directed James Milner's set-piece effortlessly into the far corner and here couldn't have been a more popular goalscorer, so check it out down below:

We all know that Firmino is one of the world's most complete number nines on his day, so it's been to see him visibly struggling in front of goal since the beginning of last season.

But make no mistake: form is temporary, class is permanent.

That couldn't have been more apparent than by Firmino raising two fingers to the haters and not allowing the genuinely crazy moments that preceded it from getting to his head.

Besides, it proved the final nail in the coffin for a Leicester team who could have plenty to say this season and moved Liverpool level with Tottenham Hotspur at the Premier League summit.

