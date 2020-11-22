Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns clash at Survivor Series in a champion vs champion match on Sunday night.

It promises to be a heavyweight bout between the top two stars in WWE right now, who have dominated on their respective RAW and SmackDown brands.

Paul Heyman - who now acts as Special Counsel to Reigns - has been hyping his client all week.

In his eyes, there will only be one winner at Survivor Series.

But during an interview with on Friday, Heyman gave some rare praise to McIntyre, calling him a 'God sent' to WWE.

"If Drew McIntyre wasn’t in a new stratosphere every day, every Monday, I wouldn’t be intrigued with him stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns," he told talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy.

"The fact is that several years ago, on television, I told Roman Reigns at the time, he was the right guy, in the right place, at the wrong time.

"Because it wasn’t time for him to emerge as the single biggest superstar in all of WWE, be it RAW, SmackDown, NXT and indeed, all of sports entertainment. Now is that time for Roman Reigns."

According to Heyman, Drew is now in that same position Roman was several years ago and even branded him a 'magnificent performer'.

"The problem here is that Drew McIntyre is a god sent to WWE. A magnificent performer. A tremendous human being. A fantastic representative of the WWE brand," he continued.

"He will end up with a championship reign that will be deserving of the Mount Rushmore of championship reigns.

The problem is that Drew McIntyre is the right guy, at the right place, at the wrong time.

"Drew McIntyre is always going to be the biggest superstar with the secondary championship because it’s not the championship that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the championship.

"And the - T-H-E - the biggest single superstar in all of WWE, right now, is Roman Reigns. And deservedly so. Roman Reigns this Sunday will demonstrate why he is the biggest superstar, the most important champion.

"Drew McIntyre, as great as he is - and he is great - is going to have to accept the fact that he secondary to Roman Reigns."

Once again, Heyman has blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe perfectly. He's hyping up Reigns as the best in WWE right now - as he should - but also given huge praise to McIntyre.

