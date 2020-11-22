Aston Villa endured some poor luck with VAR on Saturday afternoon.

Villa were 2-1 down going into the final moments of the game.

They thought they had a penalty deep into stoppage time when Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

Solly March was penalised after taking down Trézéguet inside the box.

However, their joy quickly turned to despair as VAR intervened.

Oliver was asked to consult with the pitch-side monitor and he decided to overturn his decision.

It was highly controversial. March may have got a slight touch on the ball, but he also made a lot of contact with Trézéguet.

Ultimately, it was one that could have gone either way. It certainly wasn't 'clear and obvious', meaning Oliver should have stuck with his original decision.

But what does club captain, Jack Grealish, think of VAR?

He made his feelings known in a short tweet on Sunday evening.

He simply tweeted: "VAR = LMAO".

For those that do not understand what 'LMAO' means, it stands for 'laughing my a**e off'.

Basically, he's not impressed with VAR. And who can blame him?

The system cost Aston Villa a very good chance of getting a point on Sunday.

But it's not just one isolated incident. It's happening week-in, week-out.

And it's not just happening to Villa either. VAR seems to be having an effect on almost every game, usually for the worse.

Grealish wasn't the only person connected with Villa to be raging - manager Dean Smith was too.

"I did want to see the officials after they said to come in and ask them but they scarpered before I got there," Smith raged, per Birminghamlive.

"I don't think anybody understands what goes on in penalty boxes, what's a penalty and what's not now. I'm left scratching my head.

"I'm at a loss to explain it if I'm honest. I thought VAR was there for clear and obvious, is it clear and obvious? I'm not sure.

"Everyone in the stadium heard the follow-through. He sent him over without the touching the ball but it's not a foul because he touched the ball then yeah, I'd understand it.

"My first thought was it was a penalty. I'd be aggrieved if it went against me simply because he touched the ball but then I don't know what a free-kick is now because that's given as a free-kick anywhere on the pitch."

