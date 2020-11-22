Liverpool made a real statement in the Premier League title race on Sunday night.

The 2020/21 season, albeit in its infancy, has been one of the craziest in English football history and you'd be forgiven for thinking nobody wanted to win the trophy currently residing at Anfield.

Besides, Liverpool themselves have a shocking 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on their record and failed to stamp their authority on the competition with a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

But the statement victory they've been chasing finally came this weekend with a win over Leicester City that frankly, couldn't have been more convincing.

We were all strapped in for what could have been a titanic back and forth between the top two sides in the Premier League, only for it to be pretty straight forward for Jurgen Klopp's men.

In the end, they ran away 3-0 victors with Leicester seldom testing Alisson Becker and their biggest threat came in the form of an ambitious penalty appeal against Joel Matip.

Liverpool's strong start

Kasper Schmeichel was by far the busier goalkeeper and will be relieved that only three goals rippled the Anfield net behind him with Roberto Firmino, in particular, threatening to score a hatful.

However, long before Firmino did indeed score to round off the 3-0 win, two goals from Liverpool before the half-time interval were what truly wrapped up the crucial three points for them.

The first came under bizarre circumstances with former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans putting through his own net after converting what looked to be a no-look header in the box.

Liverpool's record-breaking goal

It certainly wasn't the classiest of Liverpool goals, that's for sure, but the brilliance of the Premier League champions was on display before the first-half was out with their second strike.

Diogo Jota headed past Schmeichel to secure his fourth consecutive goal at Anfield from a superb Andrew Robertson cross, though the goal was actually better than the initial replays showed.

In fact, Premier League statisticians Opta revealed that it came after a sequence of 30 passes, which is the most in the build-up of any Liverpool goal in the competition since records began.

Video of full build-up

In other words, as far as the data is concerned, it's Liverpool's greatest ever team goal in the Premier League and you can check out the full passing move in all its glory down below:

Jurgen Klopp's flowing football

To think some people don't like the brand of football that Liverpool play under Klopp...

Sure, it's not the most pinball tika-taka build-up that would have Andres Iniesta and Xavi wetting themselves, but we're talking about a passing move that hasn't been seen in almost 15 years.

And what's most impressive is how Liverpool, after toying with the Foxes for so long, applied the killer move with such vicious pace.

Curtis Jones fires the ball across the pitch. Boom. Robertson reminds us all why he's one of the best crossers in the world. Boom. Jota makes Wolves look silly for ever selling him. Boom.

So, yes, this Premier League season feels like 20 clubs drunkenly stumbling over each other, but I think we can all agree that tonight showed us that Liverpool won't give up their title without a fight.

