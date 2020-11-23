Survivor Series is traditionally one of WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-view events and 2020's edition did not disappoint.

As ever, this is the one time of the year that RAW and SmackDown can go head-to-head in the ring but Sunday night also saw the added emotion of The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell'.

With the card stacked and legends returning to say goodbye, it was always going to be a night full of shocks and surprises.

Ahead of Survivor Series, Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre was being hyped as a clash of WWE's two top stars and their match certainly didn't disappoint.

But there were also three other champion vs champion matches on the card, as well as the traditional five-on-five tag team elimination matches.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from Survivor Series below.

1. The Miz won 18-man duel-brand Battle Royal (pre-show)

2. Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Riddle) def. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and Otis) RAW won with a clean sweep

3. The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) def. The New Day (RAW Tag Team Champions)

4. Bobby Lashley (RAW's United States Champion) def. Sami Zayn (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion)

5. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion) def. Asuka (RAW Women's Champion)

6. Team RAW (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce) def. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley and Natalya) Lana was the sole survivor

7. Roman Reigns (SmackDown's Universal Champion) def. Drew McIntyre (RAW's WWE Champion) by submission after interference from Jey Uso

Following the main event, The Undertaker made his 'Final Farewell' address.

Legends including Ric Flair, HBK, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather and members of the Bone Street Krew were all present to see The Deaman off.

Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic character - confirmed in his speech that he is officially retired from WWE, explaining that it's time to let The Undertaker rest in peace.

Thank you, Undertaker.

