Roberto Firmino has had a tough time in front of goal in recent times.

The Brazilian is an incredible player but he has come under criticism for not scoring enough goals.

He's found it particularly hard to find the net for Liverpool at Anfield.

Firmino scored just two goals at home last season.

Prior to Liverpool's game against Leicester on Sunday evening, Firmino had scored just once in 12 games for the Reds in 2020/21.

And it looked like it was going to be another frustrating night for him.

The 29-year-old tried desperately to get his name on the scoresheet but he was thwarted time and time again.

He hit the post, missed another good opportunity to score and also had an effort cleared off the line. Replays showed it was 10mm from being awarded as a goal.

But he was finally able to get on the scoresheet with five minutes remaining.

Firmino powered home a James Milner corner to score just his second goal of the season.

The Brazilian was understandably ecstatic that he had got his goal. But his teammates were arguably even happier.

Every single outfield player for Liverpool immediately ran to Firmino to celebrate with the Brazilian.

It made for heartwarming viewing and you can watch it below:

Liverpool fans loved the moment and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Jurgen Klopp was happy for Firmino in his post-match interview.

“What people say about him is ridiculous,” Klopp told Sky Sports, per the Evening Standard. “I think it’s because they’ve got nothing else to talk about.

“You cannot be closer to a goal than he was tonight and everybody thought the same at that moment, when it was 3-0 with exactly the right goalscorer. He was outstanding tonight.”

And Milner declared that his teammate was 'the unluckiest man alive'.

"Bobby [Firmino], I don’t know what he’s been doing but he was the unluckiest man alive for the first 80 minutes of the game," he said, per Liverpool's official website.

"But he deserved his goal, he was brilliant tonight [and] so unlucky. I think it was a great performance."

