Nicolas Pepe had a night to forget during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday night.

Truth be told, the Gunners don't have much to cheer about across the board right now after a difficult start to the Premier League season that leaves them stewing in the bottom half.

But it was the behaviour of their club-record signing that left a particularly bitter taste in the mouth as Arsenal limped their way through a goalless affair in Yorkshire.

Pepe sent off vs Leeds

That's because Mikel Arteta's side were reduced to 10 men early in the second-half when VAR spotted Pepe headbutting Leeds' Ezgjan Alioski off the ball.

Now, don't get us wrong, it was hardly the thumping contact that brings flashbacks of Zinedine Zidane and it goes without saying that Alioski did make the most of it.

But let's not get things twisted, Pepe should know that making that sort of movement with your head is bound to attract a red card, especially when there is technology to ensure it isn't missed.

Pepe slammed for his actions

Naturally, Pepe drew wide-spread criticism for his actions on social media, but it wasn't just the fans who were dissatisfied because Arteta made no effort to hide his anger in the post-match interviews.

According to Sky Sports, Arteta fumed: "Considering how early we got Pepe sent off we have to take it. I never like a draw but in the circumstances, it's a point. It is unacceptable. Unacceptable."

It goes without saying that plenty of rival fans have indulged in some schadenfreude in the aftermath of Pepe's tough evening and for some, that's come courtesy of an old clip from the summer.

Grealish vs Pep verdict resurfaces

Recently, footage of Tim Sherwood comparing the transfer values of Pepe and Jack Grealish resurfaced and it's once again doing the rounds on the back of the former's sending off.

In fact, you can positively say it's going viral again by way of attracting more than 1,000 'likes' and a hundred retweets, while a re-post earlier in the week helped itself to in excess of 3,000 'likes'.

But what did Sherwood say that was so desperately worth sharing again? Well, we'll put you out of your misery now, so check it out down below:

How things change...

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. It's so painful seeing Ian Wright laugh.

The Arsenal legend was clearly bemused about the idea that Grealish must be worth something near a world-record fee if Pepe was genuinely deserving of the £72 million pocketed by Lille.

And frankly, considering how both players have started the season, the idea that Grealish should - there's the key word, I hastened to add - be worth £100 million more than Pepe isn't ridiculous.

There's a pretty strong argument to be had that Grealish has been the best player in the Premier League this season, while Pepe has as many league red cards as goal contributions in 2020/21.

That's not to mention the fact Grealish has become something of an England star with his stellar performances against Ireland and Belgium suggesting he could be one of the first names on the team teamsheet at Euro 2020.

So, yeh, it's no wonder that fans are digging up Sherwood's once-derided comments because they go to show that a lot can change in football and in this case, it's hardly good news for Pepe.

