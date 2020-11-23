Liverpool went into their clash against Leicester with a serious injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah were all sidelined as Brendan Rodgers’ side came to Anfield.

You’d think, then, that Jurgen Klopp would have been delighted after watching the champions produce a brilliant display to run out 3-0 winners.

In fact, he was pretty delighted.

"We had to play really good because otherwise you would have no chance and the boys did it from the first second," he said.

"We controlled the game, we passed the right passes, moved in the right spaces, offered direction, used these offers. So, a lot of things were really, really good. We scored two goals after a set-piece but a lot of good football moments in a really, really good performance."

However, he wasn’t 100% happy.

That’s because his side picked up yet another injury in the second half with Naby Keita appearing to pull his hamstring.

It led to an almighty rant by Klopp after the match during his post-match interview with Geoff Shreeves.

The German has constantly complained about the number of matches being played post-covid, while also questioning why the Premier League aren’t using the five substitution rule like the rest of Europe.

And Keita’s injury appeared to be the tip of the iceberg as he slammed the broadcasting schedule. Interestingly, Sky failed to show this part of Klopp’s interview as he took aim at both them and BT Sport.

“It’s not only about us,” he said. “It’s about all the players, England players, players who play next summer in the European Championships.

“Sky and BT have to talk because if we keep playing Wednesday and Saturday at 12:30, I’m not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players. All the top six or seven. But I know you don’t care.

“It’s really difficult for the players, that’s what is difficult. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office. That sounds not difficult for me.

“People tell us to rotate – who? We have offensive players to rotate, yes, the rest are kids.

“Stop talking and start making decisions.

“If somebody tells me again about contracts I’ll go really nuts. Contracts are not made for a Covid season. We all have to adapt. You adapt, we adapt, you’re standing here with a facemask – we adapt to the situation. So everything changed.

“But the contract with the broadcasters is: 'No, we said we have this, so we keep this.' Everything changed, the whole world changed.”

Well said, Jurgen.

News Now - Sport News