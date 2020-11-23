Manchester United have a serious striking dilemma.

The Red Devils have stumbled and stuttered in front of goal during the 2020/21 Premier League season and their sheepish 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion did nothing to change that.

It will come as absolutely no surprise that United's winner at Old Trafford came courtesy of the penalty spot with Bruno Fernandes needing two bites of the cherry to score from 12 yards.

United's striking crisis

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men should have been home and dry by the half-time interval, only Anthony Martial saw a glorious one-on-one opportunity saved by Sam Johnstone.

It underlined what has been a difficult start to the season for the Frenchman who, despite admittedly having missed out on key games due to suspension, has only found the net twice in 2020/21.

There was real hope that Martial could go onto become United's undisputed number nine and while that could still be the case, the club really has lacked that key goal-scoring threat recently.

Lukaku's time at Man Utd

As a result, it's making plenty of the Old Trafford faithful wonder whether the trio of Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood can really provide enough goals in the years to come.

It's a fair concern, for sure, but one made all the more painful by the form of Romelu Lukaku, who was booted out of the 'Theatre of Dreams' with relatively little fanfare during the summer of 2019.

While the Belgian had admittedly been poor throughout his second season at United, he still waved goodbye to the Premier League giants with a sound record of 42 goals from 96 appearances.

Lukaku's superb Inter Milan spell

And frankly, Lukaku has pulled United's trousers down with his form at Inter Milan ever since, reminding the world why he's one of the best number nines in the business with remarkable stats.

The ex-Chelsea man, who is valued at £76.50 million on Transfermarkt, fired home 34 goals during his debut season and currently has nine strikes from just eight games in his sophomore year.

It's exactly the sort of striking form that United are crying out for and Lukaku's performance against Torino yesterday will leave them kicking themselves more than ever.

Lukaku's highlights vs Torino

That's because Lukaku dropped an absolute masterclass as Inter came from 2-0 down to secure a stellar 4-2 victory with their main man scoring twice and providing two assists.

That's right, just the small matter of four goal contributions in one half from Lukaku and you can check out the full brilliance of his display by checking out his individual highlights below:

GIVEMESPORT'S Kobe Tong says

Let's not beat around the bush: United seriously messed up selling Lukaku.

Say what you like about his first touch, say what you like about some of his disasterclasses in big games, but the fact of the matter is Lukaku scores goals and that's exactly what United need.

Knitpick about the minutia of Lukaku's game all day if you like and there's even the odd heavy touch from his Torino highlights, but you're guaranteed at least 15 goals a season with him in your squad.

Trust me, unless Lukaku picks up a serious injury, I'd be willing to bet good money that he will comfortably outscore Rashford and Martial this season, which is no slight on them, by the way.

Both United forwards are class, you only have to look at their goal tallies last season, but they don't hold a candle to Lukaku when it comes to the very goal-scoring that United are looking for.

