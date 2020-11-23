Two of America’s greatest boxing icons Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are now under a week away from their hotly anticipated exhibition contest, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28.

As the two greats close in on their fight, awaiting to step into the ring with a mind-blowing combined age of 105, it promises to be an intriguing clash of styles.

For fans who will be hoping to see a finessed and silky Jones Jr display, reminiscent of his unstoppable, multi-weight reigning prime, you may be in luck.

Tyson, meanwhile, former undisputed heavyweight champion and the most famed knockout artist in the history of the division, won’t actually be able to deliver an explosive knockout in the bout, not because he’s stepping back into the ring at 54, but because of the exhibition rules…

Due to the nature of an exhibition fight, it has been declared to not allow knockouts due to them being too dangerous, with the clash instead being described as a ‘heavy sparring’ session.

The press asked UFC president Dana White for his thoughts on the news, and in a priceless response, he was quoted as saying: “There’s no knockouts? They’re not allowed to knock each other out? How do you enforce that? I’d like to bet that doesn’t happen. Can you bet on that?! Oh s***! You can’t even bet on this fight?! I did not know that. I don’t even know what to say to that.”

(Scroll to the 16-minute mark in the below video to watch his reaction)

The eight-round contest has eagerly caught the eye of many longtime boxing fans desperate for a nostalgia fix in these days of rearranged and delayed fights behind closed doors.

The great, yet contrasting, legacies of the two fighters; Jones a fighter known for his skills and Tyson for his controversy and power, leaves us set for a mouthwatering fight with bragging rights in the aftermath of their illustrious careers there for the taking.

While the lack of a potential knockout does take away some of the drama, the age of both fighters, 51 and 54 respectively, should be considered, as a vintage performance from either will be very unlikely.

In the case of Tyson, a 15-year absence left many questions to be answered, but he showed he meant business with a jaw-dropping body transformation.

News Now - Sport News