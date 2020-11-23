One of wrestling’s most legendary figures has said goodbye to the sport, some 30 years after it all began, as The Undertaker has now hung up the leather jacket for good.

'Taker, regarded as one of the all-time greats of the WWE era, disclosed the news of his retirement last night at Survivor Series, but also commented his feelings when speaking to ESPN, as he said: "In my mind, I am 100% done. I've come to grips with it. I'm at peace with it.

“I still have the passion to do this. I love it. And physically, if I could do it forever, I would. I just enjoy it that much. But you can't outrun Father Time.

"Physically I'm just not at a point where I can go out and be Undertaker – the Undertaker people expect to see when they pay money to see me wrestle.

“I’m just not physically there anymore.”

The iconic 17-time champion, real name Mark Calaway, is calling time on one of wrestling’s greatest ever legacies, doing so rather fittingly, exactly 30 years on from his 1990 debut in Survivor Series, with his final farewell taking place on the exact same day in the calendar year.

Having been the poster boy for wrestling during much of his three decades in the game, it’s safe to say ‘Taker has had some unforgettable, legacy-defining contests.

Now looking to spend some more time with his wife Michelle McCool, it’d be an incredible understatement to say that The Deadman can enjoy his retirement, after his handsome earnings have been revealed.

Sportskeeda claim, as per Daily Star, that Calaway has pocketed an unbelievable $17 million in 2020 from just his WWE appearances, of which there were 10.

Various reports show he earned another $5 million from other TV appearances.

Away from the ring, ‘Taker has also built up a sizeable investment profile worth $2.7 million (£2 million) leading to his total net worth being calculated at an unprecedented $22 million (£16.5 million) the majority of which being earned throughout his remarkable career.

