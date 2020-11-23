After 30 years in the business, legendary WWE showman The Undertaker has said goodbye to an illustrious career as he hangs up the leather jacket.

In honour of his wrestling legacy, Wrestling Inc. decided to try and rank the 10 greatest matches of his three decades in the ring.

So without further ado, here is what they've said are Undertaker's greatest matches of all time.

10. The Undertaker vs Bret Hart - SummerSlam 1997

A matchup that could’ve occurred a lot more in their careers, The Deadman and Bret Hart served up a fascinating contest at SummerSlam 1997, both shining individually. The special guest referee Shawn Michaels also had a hand in the drama.

9. The Undertaker vs Triple H - WrestleMania 28

WWE went full force to try and dramatise this face-off of two greats in a Hell in a Cell contest at WrestleMania 28. With Shawn Michaels again featured as a special guest referee, The Deadman and The Game served up some memorable moments in a fight fans thought would be the closing of an era. However, The Undertaker was still headlining WrestleMania eight years later.

8. The Undertaker vs The Rock vs Kurt Angle - Vengeance 2002

A world title triple threat match takes eighth place in the list with The Undertaker, The Rock and Kurt Angle all squaring off in and around the peak of their careers. The thrilling finish to the match remains iconic, with ‘Taker just about breaking up the final pin.

7. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 26

Although the same matchup a year prior is mostly viewed in a higher regard, there’s also a real argument to suggest that the second clash outdid the first. A delirious Michaels, still furious about his defeat in the first match, aimed to finally break The Deadman’s streak. He came close to doing so, but his efforts were ultimately undone as he was eventually ‘retired’ by The Undertaker, who reigned supreme once more.

6. The Undertaker vs Mankind - King of the Ring 1998

A match that’s actually reminisced upon for different reasons, it still has to make the list due to officially being an Undertaker match. Arguably the most shocking, yet iconic, wrestling match of the past 30 years, Mick Foley took a savage and unholy level of punishment, in something that has rarely been seen ever again at such a level.

5. The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle - No Way Out 2006

A match often forgotten about and swept under the carpet in terms of his career, The Undertaker without doubt showed incredible skill in the choice match for number 5. Despite his defeat, having been rolled up by Angle after a failed attempt at the triangle choke, it can be argued that it was the best conclusion of an Undertaker clash.

4. The Undertaker vs Edge - WrestleMania 24

A matchup that played a part in one of the best feuds in the franchise’s history had to have a high ranking on the list. A more traditional take in comparison to their dramatic SummerSlam Hell in a Cell contest, this match takes its place at number four due to its presence of more traditional wrestling, and also a really fun finish.

3. The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar - No Mercy 2002

Back in 2002, after becoming the youngest WWE champion in history, Brock Lesnar was becoming a monster, and it seemed as if even The Undertaker would suffer his wrath. One of the most gruesome and bloody matches to date, 'Taker was even doing blade jobs along with Paul Heyman. This match summed up Hell in a Cell perfectly, as an absolutely chaotic massacre.

2. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 25

As is the case in many sports, a match can often be hyped up to oblivion and then proceed to fall flat against seemingly meteoric expectations. However, at WrestleMania 25, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels served up a notable exception. Seen by many as his best ever match, a sensational back-and-forth contest helped to cement the legacy of both men.

1. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels - In Your House 18: Bad Blood

The same matchup takes the number one spot, but in different circumstances. The first ever Hell in a Cell match between two wrestling greats at their physical peak could never disappoint. It was a huge success and the match type ended up becoming a revelation for the franchise. But what sets this match apart is the storyline. All the action and drama, included the expected debut of Kane. Unlike many matches which have repetitive routines, this one was revolutionary, creative and forever iconic

News Now - Sport News