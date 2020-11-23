Rangers news: Financial development won't necessarily lead to player sales

Rangers' season shows no sign of slowing down after a convincing win over Aberdeen sent them 11 points clear at the top of the league.

One of the most remarkable starts to a campaign in the club's recent history, Steven Gerrard's side look like they're enjoying themselves given the number of goals scored, with 41 already plundered in the league.

Even more promisingly, comments from The Athletic's Jordan Campbell in his post-match discussion on the publication hint an exciting immediate future.

Indeed, the Scottish Sun recently reported that the Light Blues had announced a loss £15.9m for the year ending June 30th 2020 and that they must pay £23.2m by the end of next season. With that, an initial £8.8m must be paid before the of the current campaign.

However, when asked whether or not he thought it'd be potential qualification for the Champions League next year that helps pay off such debts, Campbell seemed as confident as one can be when looking ahead.

''Rangers stated they didn’t have to sell in the summer and they seem comfortable with that stance,'' he wrote.

''Considering one major sale would probably have taken Rangers to break even I think they’ll hedge their bets on winning the league and making it to the Champions League group stages.

Do that and you’ve then turned around the entire financial gulf.''

Clearly, that's good news in terms of their ambition.

With two Champions League spots now offered to Scottish teams, it does seem likely the Gers will be in the hat for the qualifying stages whether or not they manage to win the league. With such a financial boost, perhaps Gerrard has a strong chance in keeping this squad together.

Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos have both been linked with big money moves away but, should the club be able to offer them a chance to play in Europe's elite competition, Rangers could potentially build around them.

